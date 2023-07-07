Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP), formerly Lincoln Medical Education Foundation, invites the Lincoln community to join in its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Aug. 3, between 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The celebration will take place at LMEP, 4600 Valley Road, in the south parking lot off of Valley Road. There will be free food for the first 400 people, music and games, plus a spectacular fireworks show that will start around 9 p.m.

LMEP has been home to a variety of programs over the years, addressing identified needs, including the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program, Lincoln Family Medicine Center, School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), Stepping Stones (previously Young Families Program), Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, Nebraska Cancer Research Center, Training for Addiction Professionals (TAP), Continuing Health Professions Education, Family Violence Council and Pathways.

“Our success and longevity is a testament to the support we’ve received from hundreds of volunteer faculty physicians, research participants and investigators, instructors, school personnel and, most importantly, our staff,” said Dr. Alan Linderman, LMEP president.

“The Lincoln Medical Education Partnership continues to train family medicine physicians who go on to practice throughout the region,” Linderman added. “All of our programs provide access to both physical and emotional care for are patients. We are world-class educators and providers with 50 years of service to Lincoln and the state.”

Bring your lawn chairs and join the celebration Aug. 3 for an evening of reflection and fun. To learn more about LMEP, visit www.lmep.com.