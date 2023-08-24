Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP), formerly Lincoln Medical Education Foundation, celebrated its 50th anniversary Aug. 3 on a muggy but comfortable evening. Bounce houses, a Velcro wall, balloon and airbrush tattoo artists, and a variety of other activities kept over 300 guests busy and entertained.

Skymart Mobile and Kona Ice provided free food and shaved ice, respectively, and Cool J kept the music flowing throughout the night. The evening culminated with a 12½-minute fireworks show, planned and executed by Dr. Hunter Allen, a second-year family medicine resident at LMEP and licensed pyrotechnician.

LMEP has been home to a variety of programs over the years, including Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program, Lincoln Family Medicine Center, School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), Stepping Stones (previously Young Families Program), Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, Nebraska Cancer Research Center, Training for Addiction Professionals (TAP), Continuing Health Professions Education, Family Violence Council and Pathways.

“Our success and longevity are a testament to the support we’ve received from volunteer faculty physicians, research participants and investigators, instructors, school personnel, faculty, residents, and most importantly, our staff, over these past 50 years,” said Dr. Alan Linderman, LMEP president. “The mission of LMEP is to enhance the health of individuals, families and communities through innovative programs and exemplary medical education, and we will continue to do so for years to come.”

You can watch the video of the fireworks show on the Lincoln Family Medicine Center’s Facebook page. To learn more about LMEP, visit www.lmep.com.