The Lincoln Lutheran Choir will begin its fall season with a get-acquainted retreat and rehearsal Sunday, Aug. 27, from 2-5 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 23rd and Washington streets.

The choir has been in continuous operation for nearly 50 years and focuses on singing Christian choral music of various genres. This season's theme is “Down By The River,” and Artistic Director Jon Marquez has chosen choral selections with a spiritual flavor. The music will be challenging, fun and meaningful.