Thanks in part to financial support from Goodwill Industries, Lincoln Literacy continues to provide free literacy and adult skills classes to the Lincoln community. Fall classes launched Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will run through Dec. 16.

Lincoln Literacy – an award-winning, community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1972 – is Nebraska’s primary contractor for English language services to refugees in Lincoln. This year, to date, LL has served 1,156 adult students (which already exceeds last year's total).

Primarily, LL helps refugees and immigrants learn English language skills. Spanish-speaking students are one of its biggest demographics, along with students from the Middle East, Asia and Ukraine. The average family size is 3.5 with 28% of students reporting they earn less than $10,000 per year. LL aims to change that by helping students acquire the skills they need to attain living-wage jobs.

LL also offers free basic adult skills training to all Lincoln area residents such as computer and financial literacy, GED preparation, driving in the USA, and CDL and CNA preparation.

LL partners with Goodwill to help immigrants and refugees access professional attire for interviews and careers through the Job Outfitters program. Goodwill also runs a Job Connect Center that helps people with job application support, digital skills training and resume support. LL does not offer digital skills training, so this serves as a complimentary support for Lincoln Literacy students.

"The impact of Goodwill’s funding with Lincoln Literacy is incredible,” said LL Executive Director Bryan Seck. “We aren’t just improving people's literacy so they can talk to their teacher, law enforcement or landlord – we’re also impacting their entire future. Thanks to our volunteer tutors and the funding Goodwill provides, our students can overcome language barriers and become successful, sustainable contributors to our community.”

LL is still enrolling learners and training volunteers to tutor small group and one-on-one classes. Students can visit www.lincolnliteracy.org/about to learn about classes and enroll. Those interested in becoming a volunteer may register at www.lincolnliteracy.org/tutor-about and attend a two-part training series.

The community can support LL by visiting www.lincolnliteracy.org/ways-to-give. All donations are tax-deductible. To support Goodwill, donate or shop at any Goodwill thrift store in Lincoln and York, where the revenue supports a variety of local employment services and programs. Community members may also make tax-deductible financial donations at www.lincolngoodwill.org.