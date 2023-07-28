Are you interested in acquiring bearded irises for your garden? A wide selection is available today, July 29, at the Lincoln Iris Society's public sale and auction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an auction of newer varieties at 11 a.m., at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1015 Lancaster Lane.

All of the irises for sale are hardy in the Lincoln area, and iris growing information will be available.

Irises come in a wide array of colors including many shades of blue, yellow, pink, purple, dark red, orange, white and near black. They come in many sizes and heights as well, so there are bearded irises for every sunny spot in your garden.

Bearded irises bloom in the spring, in May in the Lincoln area. Tall bearded irises are the most popular and usually bloom in mid to late May. Smaller irises bloom earlier and extend the bloom season back to early May or even late April. With a variety of bearded irises in all size classes, you can have irises in bloom for six weeks.

The best time to dig, divide and plant irises is during their dormant period in July and August, giving them plenty of time to develop roots before the first frosts. Irises are not bulbs, but are rhizomes (horizontal tuber-like stems) and are planted near the soil surface. Plant these rhizomes in well-drained soil, just covering the top of the rhizome by no more than an inch of soil.

Bearded irises need at least six hours of sunshine a day to bloom well. Plant irises 18-24 inches from other varieties or perennials, giving them room to grow into a clump. You may plant two or three or more rhizomes of the same variety together (6-10 inches apart) to form a good clump by next spring.

An easy way to plant an iris is to make a small mound or ridge of soil within the planting hole, place the rhizome on top of the mound, and spread the roots down and out on either side of the mound. Fill soil around both sides of the mound and very lightly over the top of the rhizome. Water well. If it does not rain, water again in three to five days and weekly after that if it remains dry.

Once established, bearded irises are able to withstand long dry spells. They need the most water during the spring growing season, and that is usually accomplished by normal rainfall.

Do not mulch bearded irises during the growing season. Most mulches tend to keep the soil too wet and inhibit air movement around the rhizomes at the soil surface, resulting in rot. A covering of pine needles or other light mulch during the first winter helps prevent heaving during freeze/thaw cycles and in dry winters. After the first winter, this covering is not needed. If a mulch is used at all, it must be very light and on well-drained soil.

If your irises are not blooming well, the cause may be due to:

1) Rhizomes planted too deeply. Top of the rhizome should be near the soil surface.

2) Too much shade. At least half a day of sun is needed.

3) Overcrowding. Dividing and resetting rhizomes every three to four years may be beneficial.

4) Water drainage problems. Bearded irises need well-drained soil or raised beds for best performance.

For more information, contact Gary White at 402-890-3689.