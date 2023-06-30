Monday morning Longest Day Stratified Open Pairs:
5 Tables
1. Bruce Burns and Kris Scheer
2. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3. William H. Woito and Al Reiners
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 Tables
1. Jan and Larry Wilson
2. Mark Knell and Craig Horn
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
Wednesday evening Pro-Am Team Game:
6 Tables
1. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
Linda Kruse and Robert McLean
2. Charles Hoster Jr and Mary Pat Miller
Donald Dunn and Alan Slattery
3. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
Jeanne Stokebrand and Jackie Curtis
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Debra Gearon and Keith Bartels
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
6 Tables
1. Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
2. Alexander Currie and Lynn Stone
3. Roswitha Frerichs and Pat Vanderford
Schedule for July 3-9
Monday: NAP Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: July 4 holiday, club closed.
Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: NAP Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711
- BY MARY SCHROEDER for the Neighborhood Extra