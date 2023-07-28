Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Mary Pat Miller and Charles Hoster Jr.
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. Kris Scheer and Robert Reid
Tuesday evening 0-299 Stratified Pairs Teaching Game:
5 Table
North/South
1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
2. Tie
• Nancy Ingham and Mary Beth Bavitz
• Jean Riley-Schultz and Sue Griess
East/West
1. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
2. Ellen Wynegar and Claire Burns
3. Vera Porter and Jen Petsch
Wednesday evening Pro Am Stratified Team Game:
3 Tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brien
Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
2. Bruce Burns and Alexander Currie
Jon Reigle and David Barber
3. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
Ellen Wynegar and Mike Hans
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Open Pairs:
3 Tables
1. Tie
• Mike Hans and Jackie Curtis
• Roswitha Frerichs and Pat Vanderford
3. Tie
• Lynn Stone and Alexander Currie
• Jean Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
Sunday evening Stratified Open Pairs:
6 Tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
2. Kris Scheer and Connie Barksdale
3. Craig and Roswitha Frerichs
Schedule for July 31-Aug. 6
The LDBC will be closed July 31-Aug. 6 in support of the Omaha Regional Tournament. Regular games will resume Monday, Aug. 7.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711
- Mary Schroeder for the Neighborhood Extra