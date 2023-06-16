Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
5 Tables
1. William H. Woito and Al Reiners
2. Virgil Stetz and Juanta Washburn
3. Kris Scheer and Robert Reid
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game: No Lesson
7 Tables
North/South
1. Terry Center and Mark Knell
2. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
3. Donna Hinkley and Martha Mccollough
East/West
1. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
2. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
3. Wendy Horacek and Scott Franz
Wednesday evening Stratified Open Team Pairs Game:
5 Tables
1. Matthew Campbell and Dan Augustyn
John and Kathy Carmichael
2. Virgil Stetz and Bruce Burns
Walter Case and William H. Woito
3. Gary Hamilton and Pat O’Brien
Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 Tables
1. Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
2. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
3. Roswitha Frerichs and Olivia Harrison
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
5 Tables
1. Tie
• Mark Knell and Irene Thomassen
• Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
2. Tie
• Steve and Mary Schroeder
• Linda Kruse and Sharon Hockemeier
• Pat Vanderford and Diane Crawford
Sunday evening Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs
12 Tables
North/South
1. Matthew Campbell and Barbara Hipple
2. Bruce Burns and Robert Reid
3. Crag and Roswitha Frerichs
East/West
1. John and Kathy Carmichael
2. Virgil Stetz and Juanita Washburn
3. Mary Doyle and Marilyn Hoskins
Schedule for June 19-25
Monday: Longest Day, Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Pro-Am Stratified Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: 0-1,000 Club Championship Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711
- MARY SCHROEDER for the Neighborhood Extra