No results for July 31-Aug. 6, because the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club closed for the week to help facilitate attendance at the Omaha Regional Tournament.

This is the first year that Unit 184 did not play in the tournament. The unit includes Lincoln and decided last year not to participate with Omaha in the Regional. The hospitality table at the tournament was sponsored in honor of the late Mary Bartels of Lincoln by Patricia Blubaugh, a player from Lincoln who relocated to Omaha to be closer to her grandbabies (triplets).

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club will host a Charity game for Mary Bartels with donations going to a charity of her husband Keith’s choice in Mary’s name. Each player will automatically donate $1 to the charity as the Board of Directors elected to charge the extra $1 per person to play.

“I am so glad that we've been able to honor Mary in these ways,” said club member Mary Schroeder. “She was an exceptional person. She was my mentor for several years. I do miss her.”

Schedule for Aug. 14-20

Monday: Unit Tournament, Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Pro/Am Team Game, Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Unit Tournament, 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs, 10 a.m.

Sunday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6 p.m., Charity Night for Mary Bartels, snacks to share at 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711