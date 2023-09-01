Thanks to the foresight of generous donors, Lincoln Community Foundation made grants in August of $1,566,787 for 195 nonprofit organizations, 112 of which were local.

These grants came from designated funds created by donors to support their favorite nonprofits and houses of worship. These endowed funds provide annual financial support to the organizations specified by the donors, helping the community and the nonprofits grow and thrive forever.

Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, provides leadership and tools that connect donor generosity to local needs and passions. The Foundation has distributed more than $230 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

