The 22nd annual Lincoln Arts Festival is coming next weekend to Canopy Street and the Railyard in downtown Lincoln. The festival runs from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Every creative decision and art purchase we make has an impact on our personal experience. This experience is an unparalleled gift. At the Lincoln Arts Festival (LAF), everyone has the opportunity to receive this gift through an individualized event experience. From visual arts to interactive activities to live performances and more, LAF promises a weekend of inspiration and exploration that will connect with creatives of all backgrounds.

Bringing together nearly 90 artists, makers, creatives and arts organizations, the Lincoln Arts Festival curates a weekend-long celebration of the local arts and culture scene for anyone looking to take their creative experience – and artistic taste – to new heights. The artists offer a variety of skill sets and styles in mediums ranging from ceramics to jewelry to paintings and much more.

Often, for art admirers and makers alike, the creation process is just as important as the end result of a piece. Every selling artist at LAF offers a unique approach to crafting their works. Festival attendees have the opportunity to see the makers’ process up close with live art demonstrations.

Those who not only want to watch art come to life, but also have a hand in creating some of their own, will have a chance to make works of their own through interactive activities led by artists and arts organizations. Acrylic pouring, three-dimensional chalk art and collaborative installation projects cover just some of the many hands-on arts opportunities available in the Festival’s Creative Zone.

The arts experience will expand beyond the standard arts focus into a performance milieu with an eclectic mix of performances showcased on LAF’s “World Stage.” From music to dance to theater, the stage helps create a fun festival atmosphere while exploring cultural expression.

Rounding out the sensory experience of this event is the festival’s Culinary Court – a designated block of food trucks that represent the diverse culinary scene in Lincoln, along with craft beers, ciders and other summer treats to satisfy all tastes.

Lincoln Arts Festival is brought to you by the Lincoln Arts Council and its many generous supporters, including Allo Fiber and Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery.