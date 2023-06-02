Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State, educational programs sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion and Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary that teach about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner, remain two of the best-known and most respected projects associated with the American Legion family.

Thirteen young men and 23 young women from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among the approximately 240 high school junior boys and 300 high school junior girls scheduled to attend the 2023 sessions of Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State. The week-long events are scheduled to begin Sunday, June 4, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The delegates will have hands-on learning as they hold their own elections for public office, legislature and court systems while participating as citizens of their mythical towns. Students selected to attend must have demonstrated good scholastic records, leadership qualities, honesty and good character.

Lincoln’s American Legion Post 3, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3 and other area Legion or Auxiliary units sponsor (endorse) the Lincoln-area boys and girls who are scheduled to attend – and contribute the enrollment fee for some. A number of other community organizations also contribute enrollment fees.

Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are as follows:

BOYS AND GIRLS ATTENDING

Lincoln High School

Charlotte Marquart, daughter of Rachel Hermsen, Lincoln Women of Today Inc.; Chloe Parmer, daughter of Heather Parmer, LPS Foundation Elliott Fund; Kearah Perrault, daughter of Crystal Patzel, Denton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 355; Kaelah Williams, daughter of Carlus Patterson, Lincoln Center Kiwanis; Jonah Reynolds, son of David and Kirsten Reynolds, Lincoln Sons of the American Legion Squadron 3; Alex Warrick, son of Steve and Karen Warrick, Capital City Kiwanis Club; and Jeremiah Theork, son of Monique Theork, Lincoln Chapter 3 American Legion Riders.

Lincoln East High School

Cassidy Bell, daughter of Kim Kilgore, Cornhusker Kiwanis Club; DaVaya Notaro, daughter of Lindsey Ahrends; Elaine Suh daughter of Sunhyany Lee, Capital City Kiwanis Club; Hannah Tang, daughter of Yilin Liu, Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3; Christina Xu, daughter of Lisong Xu, Lincoln Center Kiwanis; Cooper Morgan, son of Philip Morgan and Michelle Hrbek, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; Cole Mickells, son of Dan and Tiffany Mickells, Southeast Kiwanis Club; Austin Hudec, son of John and Michelle Hudec, Optimist Club of Lincoln; and Privileges Moussoli, son of Francois and Alida Moussoli, Legionnaire Club Inc.

Lincoln Southeast High School

Amelia-Michelle Forlemu, daughter of Carine Feugang, Bethany Lions Club; Lauren Koerwitz, daughter of Chantel and Brian Koerwitz, Optimist Club of Lincoln; Elizeh Tarkian, daughter of Katherine and Badger Tarkian, Lincoln Center Kiwanis; Summer Wardyn, daughter of Autumn Wardyn, Star City Lions Club; Andrew Levy, son of Leslie and Dan Levy, Lincoln Bethany Lions Club; and Porter Nelson, son of Dann and Jennifer Nelson, Cornhusker Kiwanis Club.

Lincoln Lutheran High School

Clara Admiral, daughter of David and Alicia Admiral, Legionnaire Club Inc.; Kaitlyn Hamilton, daughter of Keri Hamilton, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Anna Vander Pol, daughter of Sarah Vander Pol, Cook American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360; and Quinn Trutna, son of Derek and Steph Trutna, Lincoln American Legion Post 3.

Lincoln Pius X High School

Cate Dolezal, daughter of Frank Dolezal, 40/8 Voiture 103; Amanda Gutierrez, daughter of Juan and Jennifer Gutierrez, 8/40 Salon 832; Ava McCoy, daughter of Matt and Karen McCoy, Lincoln Sons of the American Legion Squadron 3; Katherine Schmit, daughter of Lee and Cori Schmit, Lincoln American Legion Auxiliary Unit 3; Charles Budell, son of Julie and Andrew Budell, Bishop Kucera Assembly Knights of Columbus.

Lincoln North Star High School

Haliey Cunningham, daughter of Brian and Kimberly Cunningham, Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary Unit 371; Brianna Jurdo Torres, daughter of Brenda Torres, 40/8 Voiture 103; Jocelynn Messersmith, daughter of Krista and Scott Messersmith, Lincoln Southeast Kiwanis Club; and Adrian Ho, son of Bang Ho and Kieu Nguyen, Lincoln American Legion Post 3.

Lincoln Northeast High School

Derek Williams, son of Becky Williams, Havelock American Legion Post 342.

Not pictured: Hailey Cunningham, Amelia-Michelle Forlemu