The Capital Jazz Society continues its Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, with a performance by the Lightning Bugs at the Storm Cellar, located in Lincoln's Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

The jazz trio specializes in "Moonbeam Swing." The band's name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic "Glow Worm." Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show.

The Bugs' repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s, when the big bands were blowing and the dance floors were crowded. The Lightning Bugs came into being in 1987, when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts. Since that first show, the band's concerts, club dates, radio and television appearances have won many friends and fans.

The band has released four recordings: "The Lightning Bugs," "Bugology," "Stretchin' Out" and "Glow."

Food will be available from a variety of trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.