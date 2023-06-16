The Lightning Bugs are up next in the Thursday Night Music Series, which presents live music every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

The jazz trio specializes in "Moonbeam Swing." The band's name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic "Glow Worm." Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs' repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s.

The Lightning Bugs came into being in 1987 when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts.

The band has released four recordings: "The Lightning Bugs," "Bugology," "Stretchin' Out" and "Glow."

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.