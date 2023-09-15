Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites residents to participate in community engagement sessions in September and October regarding library services and activities.

The 45-minute sessions will feature an informational presentation, followed by a series of questions for participant feedback. The sessions are part of an analysis of all LCL facilities and will be used to gather input on community needs and expectations for the LCL system. LCL will consider current and future service expectations within the context of local demands and national library trends.

The schedule is as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 18 – 6 p.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

• Friday, Sept. 29 – 5 p.m., Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7 p.m., Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th St.

• Thursday, Oct. 12 – noon, Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

• Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 4 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.

“This community engagement process and hearing directly from our community are crucial parts of our facilities studies,” said LCL Director Ryan Wieber. “Each of our locations will be studied for their capacity to provide services matched to the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods and to the community at large.”

For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.