The Lebita-Bennett Duo will perform as the next act in the Capital Jazz Society’s Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

Since meeting each other at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sean Lebita and Jonah Bennett have played music together countless times for audiences in both Lincoln and Omaha. Lebita is the accompanist at Lincoln Northeast High School, while Bennett teaches beginning strings through Lincoln Public Schools.

Both musicians perform around Lincoln and Omaha with various groups while maintaining a private lesson studio. The two may seem familiar for their appearances with the MNBB and the Prism Trio, a jazz trio that includes Kansas City drummer Andrew Wray.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.