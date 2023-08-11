Priscilla Lebesse of Lincoln is among eight University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in August. Lebesse will graduate from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.
