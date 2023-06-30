Learn how to paint simplified horses in a workshop taught by Noyes Art Gallery artist Janna Harsch, an accomplished painter of equine forms, Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

An experienced horsewoman as well as artist, Harsch will share her knowledge of this animal and art materials to help you create your own horse paintings. If you love horses and art, this is the class for you.

Reserve your spot through the gallery by phone or in person. The $35 class fee includes all supplies needed. Participants will have a choice of backgrounds and materials; they may choose to use colored pencils, paint or pencil. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.

While at the gallery, browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for another one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops. Celebrate art by making some of your own.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to patrons to view work in their personal space.