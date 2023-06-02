Learn basic wire preparation, bending, coiling and how to form a wire wrap ring from Noyes Art Gallery artist and teacher Lynette Fast on Saturday, June 17, at the gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. for ages 10 to adult.

Make and take home two to three pearl rings. Fast will guide you through developing skills with tools and how to build your own original and unique wire jewelry. Freshwater pearls, common tools and wire will be provided for your use in class.

Reserve your spot through the gallery by phone or in person. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the $45 class fee, which includes all supplies needed.

Because equipment is limited, if you have any of the following tools and supplies, the gallery asks that you bring them to class for your own use: jewelry pliers, wire cutter, round nose plier, bench vise and/or ring anvil.

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops.

