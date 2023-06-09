Lincoln Education Association-Retired (LEAR) and Union Bank provide $1,000 scholarships each year to Lincoln Public Schools graduates who are education majors. The scholarships are provided during the student teaching experience.
This year, three students received LEAR and Union Bank acholarships:
Maya Longoria – a Lincoln East graduate attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;
Jacob Sprague – a Lincoln Southwest graduate attending Nebraska Wesleyan University; and
Brooke Lindquist – a Lincoln East graduate attending Nebraska Wesleyan.
The winners were honored at the annual LEAR scholarship luncheon May 17 at Sheridan Lutheran Church.