The League of Women Voters’ Lunch and Learn series will resume Thursday, Sept. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. with the Rev. Beth Graverholt, Justice in Action lead organizer, speaking on “The Power of Organized People.”

Graverholt will share the vision of how average citizens can organize around shared values to build and leverage the power of organized people to make positive changes in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Justice in Action is a coalition of 20 faith communities in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Last May, over 1,000 Nebraskans attended the group’s first call-to-action meeting.

Lunch and Learn is free and open to the public throughout Nebraska via Zoom. Membership is not required.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. For more information, go to www.lincolnleague.org.

Those wishing to attend via Zoom, use this link: https://bit.ly/3stROip