Late Nite Menu will perform Thursday, July 6, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Late Nite Menu serves it up with frontwoman/songwriter Jodi-Renee Giron bringing sounds from her gospel roots. You’ll hear original arrangements of both jazz and funk greats as well as the group's own brand of new school songs with old school grooves.