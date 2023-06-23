Students from Lancaster County have been named to the chancellor’s list at the University of Nebraska Omaha for earning a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester while completing 12 or more credit hours of classes.

Students who qualify for the chancellor’s list also qualify for the dean’s list but only appear on the chancellor’s list as it is the higher distinction. The following students from Lincoln and nearby communities were named to the chancellor's list:

Denton

Gabriela Chairez

Sidney Richards

Firth

Liv Ozenbaugh

Trevor Ozenbaugh

Lincoln

Abbie Russman

Abigail Mitchell

Alden Zabawa

Alex Becker

Alexa Marie Peterson

Allie Hall

Allyson Ann Yindrick

Anna Morphew

Annie Nguyen

Antonio Tejeda

Boston Fredrik Mansheim

Brad Orr

Caden Peppmuller

Celeste Sailors

Elizabeth Barnard

Ella Laessig

Ella Schmidt

Ellie Jo Hilton

Emily Bousquet

Emma Jane Hain

Faith Angelise Davidson

Hannah Nicole Hames

Hogan Wingrove

Ian Meyer

Isabella Petty

Isabelle Laine Dunning-Ward

Ivy Dorn

Jackson Oerman

Jaky Lara Patino

Jennifer Heiser

Jesse Adame

Jimena Juarez

Joe Dorn

John Lamer

Joshua David Witt Kohrell

Julia Kay Ehlers

Julia Mulloy

Kayleen Mijangos

Kyle Ferris

Lilly Gierhan

Lucy Marie Bryant

Lynsey Tucker

Madison R Vondra

Maggie Mundt

Mallori Dinklage

Mallory Fox

Mariah Kay Lois Dondlinger

Mariah Renee' Abney

Marie Therese Timmerman

Marriah Buss

Max Brown

Natalie Holding

Norah J Christenson

Olivia Wolfgram

Parker Koos

Peter Greff

Rachel A Napier

Reece Allan Fuchs

Regan Nicole Delp

Samaa Niazi

Sean Dart

Seth Goldsmith

Solana Marie Honda

Summer Kreikemeier

Sydney Klucas

Taylor Ferguson-Wade

Trae Greve

William David Dustin Hind

Yahaira Gabriela Castro

Roca

Austin James Kennedy

Lauren Laue

Simon Medinger

Michael Thomas Walsh

Waverly

Meagan Ann Dauel

Shane Andrew Ellis

Filo Habib

Jaxon Jensen

Full searchable lists of all students named to the dean’s and chancellor’s lists can be found at www.unomaha.edu/news/deans-chancellors-lists.php.