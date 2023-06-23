Students from Lancaster County have been named to the chancellor’s list at the University of Nebraska Omaha for earning a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester while completing 12 or more credit hours of classes.
Students who qualify for the chancellor’s list also qualify for the dean’s list but only appear on the chancellor’s list as it is the higher distinction. The following students from Lincoln and nearby communities were named to the chancellor's list:
Denton
Gabriela Chairez
Sidney Richards
Firth
Liv Ozenbaugh
Trevor Ozenbaugh
Lincoln
Abbie Russman
Abigail Mitchell
Alden Zabawa
Alex Becker
Alexa Marie Peterson
Allie Hall
Allyson Ann Yindrick
Anna Morphew
Annie Nguyen
Antonio Tejeda
Boston Fredrik Mansheim
Brad Orr
Caden Peppmuller
Celeste Sailors
Elizabeth Barnard
Ella Laessig
Ella Schmidt
Ellie Jo Hilton
Emily Bousquet
Emma Jane Hain
Faith Angelise Davidson
Hannah Nicole Hames
Hogan Wingrove
Ian Meyer
Isabella Petty
Isabelle Laine Dunning-Ward
Ivy Dorn
Jackson Oerman
Jaky Lara Patino
Jennifer Heiser
Jesse Adame
Jimena Juarez
Joe Dorn
John Lamer
Joshua David Witt Kohrell
Julia Kay Ehlers
Julia Mulloy
Kayleen Mijangos
Kyle Ferris
Lilly Gierhan
Lucy Marie Bryant
Lynsey Tucker
Madison R Vondra
Maggie Mundt
Mallori Dinklage
Mallory Fox
Mariah Kay Lois Dondlinger
Mariah Renee' Abney
Marie Therese Timmerman
Marriah Buss
Max Brown
Natalie Holding
Norah J Christenson
Olivia Wolfgram
Parker Koos
Peter Greff
Rachel A Napier
Reece Allan Fuchs
Regan Nicole Delp
Samaa Niazi
Sean Dart
Seth Goldsmith
Solana Marie Honda
Summer Kreikemeier
Sydney Klucas
Taylor Ferguson-Wade
Trae Greve
William David Dustin Hind
Yahaira Gabriela Castro
Roca
Austin James Kennedy
Lauren Laue
Simon Medinger
Michael Thomas Walsh
Waverly
Meagan Ann Dauel
Shane Andrew Ellis
Filo Habib
Jaxon Jensen
Full searchable lists of all students named to the dean’s and chancellor’s lists can be found at www.unomaha.edu/news/deans-chancellors-lists.php.