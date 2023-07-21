The Lincoln Kiwanis Aktion Club celebrated its 20th anniversary July 8. Sponsored by Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis, the Aktion Club was started as a supporting effort of Kiwanis for individuals living with disabilities.

Kiwanis Aktion Club members have joined in community projects to support the Lincoln Salvation Army, People’s City Mission and the Omaha Ronald McDonald house, which assists patients of Children’s Hospital. Club members have participated in fundraisers and hands-on projects.

The Kiwanis Aktion Club merged with People First of Lincoln to allow both organizations to become a more impactful body for the Lincoln area. The groups meet monthly to coordinate community improvement efforts. The clubs validate the fact that everyone can contribute to the good of the community.