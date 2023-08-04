A solo exhibition by Jamie Burmeister titled "What Color is Hope?" will open Friday, Aug. 11, with a reception from 5-8 p.m. at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

"Through my art explorations I have come to realize I only have access to my own consciousness," Burmeister explained about his work. "My understanding is limited to myself. I can only truly understand my experience of the world. As a result, my artwork has become very introspective.

"A recent observation is the importance of 'hope,'" he continued. "The emotion 'hope' drives me forward in all parts of my life. The idea that things can get better pushes my creative practice into new areas of exploration."

The exhibition “What Color is Hope?” is an exploration of color.

The show will continue on display at Kiechel through Sept. 30 during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from noon-5 p.m. and Mondays by appointment. To make an appointment, call 402-420-9553.