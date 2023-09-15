The Lincoln/Lancaster County Keno Human Services Prevention Fund is now accepting applications for the 2024 round of grant funding. This round has approximately $275,000 available for nonprofit agencies that meet the funding guidelines.

The fund is designed to help fund programs for children and families to prevent crisis situations through early intervention. It was created 19 years ago when the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County formed a nine-person Keno Human Services Prevention Advisory Board. The board determined that 5% of the gross profits from Keno would be set aside for prevention purposes. Organizations must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to apply.

Interested applicants should review the guidelines and application at www.lancaster.ne.gov/283/Grants. The online application is due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

