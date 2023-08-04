Following are tips from Lincoln Animal Ambassadors for keeping your pet safe from the heat this summer:

Never leave your pet in the car

Even in the shade, the temperature inside a car can quickly soar to dangerous levels. Leaving the windows open has little to no effect on how hot it is inside the car. Even if the temperature outside is only 70°, the temperature inside the car may be 20 degrees hotter. On an 85° day, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of the car to reach 102°!

Be mindful of the weather

Dogs can overheat very quickly and can suffer from heatstroke. During very hot and humid days, it's best to limit outside activity to the early morning hours. Brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds and pets with thick or dark-colored coats are more susceptible to heatstroke. Elderly or overweight pets should be kept inside in air-conditioning. And, pets with heart or lung diseases may be less tolerant of the heat.

Watch out for their paws

Pavement and asphalt get incredibly hot on summer days and can quickly burn your pet's feet. To be safe stay on dirt trails, grass, or sand if possible. Check if the pavement temperature is dangerous for your pet by holding the backside of you hand to the pavement for at least 5 seconds. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws.

Keep a watchful eye and hydrate

Make sure your dog has had a chance to drink water before going outside and always has access to fresh, clean water. Dehydration can occur quickly on hot or humid days. Take a portable water bowl if you plan to spend a lot of time in the sun. Also, be sure to check on your dog for signs of pain and heat exhaustion.

Lather up

Believe it or not, pets are susceptible to sunburns. If you're taking them outside on a sunny day, be sure to apply sunscreen to both yourself and your pet if your they have shorter hair or a light-colored coat. Make sure to only use sunscreens that are specifically designed for your pet.

Use caution around pools

Pools may offer a good way for you to cool off, but not all pets are naturally good swimmers. Introduce your pet to water gradually and never leave them unattended around a pool.

Know the signs of heatstroke

• Excessive panting or drooling

• Discomfort

• Reddend gums

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Disorientation

• Weakness or collapse

• Unconsciousness

• Seizures

If you notice these symptoms, call your veterinarian immediately. Heatstroke can be fatal.

If you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke:

• Get your pet out of direct sunlight and into the shade or a place with circulating air. Air conditioning is preferred.

• Give cool, but not cold water. Do not force them to drink.

• Pour cool water over your pet’s coat to cool them externally or place a towel on their back and continue to soak the towel with water.

• Take their temperature every five minutes, continuing water-cooling until their temperature drops below 103°F.

• Take your pet to the vet as soon as possible.

Many pets need to be stabilized with oxygen and IV fluids, as well as examined for organ injury. Dogs and cats that have suffered heatstroke are prone to experiencing it again.

For more information about Lincoln Animal Ambassadors, visit www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.