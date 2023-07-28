The large rummage sale benefit for Kamp Kaleo and its campers will return this week to the First Christian Church gym, 430 S. 16th St.

Sale hours will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon-2 p.m.

The sale includes almost anything except clothing. Donations from members of area United Church of Christ and Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) congregations have accumulated for two years.

Free parking will be available in the church lot at the northwest corner of 17th and K streets.