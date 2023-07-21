Riley Kalnins, a Biochemistry major from Lincoln, was one of eight participants in Monmouth College's Doc Kieft Summer Research program in Monmouth, Illinois.

The students have the research opportunity thanks to an estate gift from Monmouth chemistry professor Richard "Doc" Kieft, established at the time of his death in 2009. Kieft's gift includes funding for scholarships, faculty stipends and travel, making it possible for students to attend Monmouth, to conduct summer research and to present that research at conferences.

On July 14, the students gave 15-minute presentations of their research in front of an audience of nearly 40 people in the College's Center for Science and Business. The presentations covered a range of subjects, from investigating possible treatments for neurological diseases to making better sourdough bread.

For more information on Monmouth College, visit www.monmouthcollege.edu.