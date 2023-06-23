The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to continued Juneteenth celebration activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, magician, live music dance, and poetry performances, classic car show, free food and raffle prizes, street dance, DJ D-Luv and more.
For more information, visit the F Street Community Center's Facebook page or call 402-441-7951. For more information about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.