The Malone Community Center in Lincoln has been around for over 68 years, and with a huge expansive building project looming in the next couple of years to house the many new progressive programs recently formed, it appears to be a very healthy endeavor.

If you ask Executive Director John Goodwin how and why it has been so successful, he will respond with the nature of their relationships.

“We start with the relationship building, and I expect to build relationships with someone not expecting anything in return,” Goodwin explained Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

“From relationships, that’s when we begin to start giving them different experiences that they would never have had before,” Goodwin said about the youth served by the Malone Center. “The only time some of these kids may hear something positive about themselves, it is from us, the staff at the Malone Center. There have been some emotional times when their moms are getting out of jail and they’re meeting at the Malone Center for the first time in two, three or four years, and they have their child there and it has been very emotional.”

Goodwin said that 95% of kids in the center are dealing with trauma, and in addition to building relationships with the kids, the programs build relationships with the parents.

“So what we try to do is give the kids another experience to help them start thinking differently and behaving differently and have more successful outcomes,” Goodwin said. “The programs we offer do just that.”

He listed the following Malone Center programs: preschool with a partnership with Educare, after-school programs with an emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), maternal wellness, sports programs and the “Take Pause Program,” which is designed to get youth and police officers together to help build those relationships toward a more positive experience.

“The main purpose of that is for each side to learn each side’s verbiage or language to enable a positive interaction and build better relationships,” Goodwin said before describing a scene in which both police and teens were engaged in a tense situation. “The whole thing could have gone a totally different direction, but because both parties knew each other well, to the point that both police and teens called each other by first names, the situation was worked out for both parties without an altercation.”

Goodwin said the Malone Center is the only African-American center in Nebraska. He said its building currently has 14,000 square feet, but it will be expanding to 54,000 square feet over the next couple of years and is expected to be finished by 2025 on the same property the current facility occupies.

“Overall, our mission and our vision is to create unity and prosperity throughout Lincoln while honoring our African-American heritage, and the mission is eliminate multi-generational poverty in Lincoln,” said Goodwin, who joined the Malone Center in 2017 and then became executive director in October of 2019. “We’re doing that with the holistic programs that we have and through the great board (of directors) that we have as well, to be able to support the great work that myself and our staff are doing in the community.”

On the previous Monday, the Malone Center celebrated Juneteenth on June 19, a federal holiday since 2021. Goodwin said the celebration included parties, parades, dancing, gospel singing, around 50 booths of information, and a dedication at Trago Park with over 3,100 people attending the event.

“We don’t want to lose focus of where we come from. That celebration reminds us of where we come from and the people that have fought for us to be able to do the things we do,” Goodwin said about the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the independence of African-Americans in 1865. "Gospel was one of the foundations, really the main foundation of the people back then, leaning on God to make sure they were safe and secure. Gospel allowed them to lean on those hymns and spirituals because it gave them hope and inspiration to one day have a better life.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.