Jodi Nelson reclaimed her club championship title from last year, shooting a two-round gross score of 74/78 for a 152 at the two-day Club Championship for the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) Aug. 12-13.

Sherrie Nelson gave Jodi a run for her money by scoring a 74 the first day and an 80 the second day.

Entrants were divided into five flights, and the winners in each flight, except for the first and fifth flight, were determined by gross score. The first and fifth flight winners were determined by net score.

Pioneers golf course hosted the first day, and Holmes hosted the second day. Club members gave special thanks to Tim Rowland and Scott Carlson and their staffs for their hospitality and scoring.

In addition to flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) champion with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60) champion, the lowest two-day gross score (over 70) champion, and the club champion who has the lowest two-day gross score.

See this year’s special award winners and flight winners pictured.