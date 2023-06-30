The Jim Williamson Trio will open the Capital Jazz Society's Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

Called “one of Lincoln’s most talented jazz pianists” by the Lincoln Journal Star, Jim Williamson has been a fixture in Lincoln's music business for over 40 years. He regularly works as a producer and performer on the regional and national music scene.

Williamson is an active jazz pianist and performs throughout the area in combos with other local musicians such as Annette Murrell, Ed Love, Mary O’Keefe, Brian McCune, Steve Thornberg, and the Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz.

He is comfortable playing about every style of music and says “I love every minute of it." His trio promises to perform music in a variety of jazz styles.

The Williamson Trio features Williamson on keyboards, Aaron Stroessner on guitar and Tony Hillhouse on drums

The series will continue every Monday with a fresh lineup including bands like the Lightning Bugs, Paper Canaries and B & the Boppers.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups will alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.