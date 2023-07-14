The Lightning Bugs will perform Monday as the next act in the Capital Jazz Society's Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

The jazz trio specializes in “Moonbeam Swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic, "Glow Worm." Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs' repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the '30s and '40s.

The Lightning Bugs came into being in 1987 when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts. The band has released four recordings: "The Lightning Bugs," "Bugology," "Stretchin’ Out" and "Glow."

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups will alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.