When it comes to college sports, and in particular college football, the phrase “The times they are a changin’” from the Bob Dylan song definitely comes to mind.

Just a week after the cosmic shift in the Power Five football conferences that made headlines, pundits and media types alike tried to make sense of what was taking place in the world of college sports. KFAB Radio host Jim Rose was one of those taking notes, and he discussed as much this past Monday during his visit to the Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“It’s very, very different, and if you haven’t noticed already, what’s going on will be radical change for the next several years,” Rose said in regard to all the changes recently reflected in college football including Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and conference realignment. “What we grew up with and what we know and what we all really came to love, appreciate and respect is just not the way it’s going to be anymore.”

Rose said that since the NCAA effectively stepped away from any kind of regulation toward college sports and Name Image and Likeness, it has opened the floodgates for college athletes to make almost unlimited amounts of money and to change programs at will.

“The NCAA was very reluctant to reform their practices, very reluctant to include the student athletes on any advances or reforms. So, they were sued, and they lost every single case. And when the Supreme Court provided athletes with NIL opportunities in one fell swoop, it changed the entire landscape of college sports,” said Rose, a graduate of UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications and former “Voice of Husker Football” in the early 2000s.

Taking it a step further, Rose said the creation of the transfer portal allowed the student athlete more autonomy to change schools more frequently and without consequence. He noted that in the past, athletes were restricted and couldn’t move easily from school to school. The NIL and transfer portal enabled a situation that challenged leadership to make changes and adapt, he added.

“It created a dynamic that many coaches weren’t ready for, and it created lots of new challenges for coaches and athletic directors, department heads and academic advisers,” said Rose. “Today, there is no ceiling (for NIL earnings), no limit. That’s the nature of our system today.”

Rose said it will take some bright-minded coaches, athletic directors and university leaders to tackle these challenges. This brave new world is not what college coaches and ADs had ever imagined or had ever trained for to get to this level, according to Rose, and it will take a very special person to rise and succeed in this ever-changing world. He provided an example.

“Coaches that are able to navigate this environment will create a culture where, yes, many become one. Those will be the successful coaches in college sports, and not just in football but in all college sports,” said Rose. “John Cook is the most successful volleyball coach in the country. He will go down in my view as one of the greatest college coaches of his generation. His program is incredible – not just a winning program, it’s a model program. It’s what Mike Krzyzewski had at Duke, what Dean Smith had at North Carolina, it’s what Nick Saban has at Alabama. He’s that good. But in the era of the transfer portal and NIL, even John (Cook) will have to adapt to stay at the top.”

In terms of conference realignment, Rose believes it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The evolution is just beginning, and Rose thinks the changes ahead could be seismic as leadership attempts to get its arms around what is afoot for college athletics and the amount of money up for grabs.

“As we continue to see conferences merge, which we saw last week as the PAC 12 went from 12 schools to four in a week, what happened here? Well, there were a lot of factors that led to it, but the single biggest one is the opportunity to create television revenue,” Rose said. “The reason the Big Ten Conference invited Oregon and Washington is not only because they think they’re great football additions, but being on the West Coast provides another opportunity to create TV revenue in the Pacific time zone. The Big Ten Conference now covers all four time zones from a television standpoint, and that’s golden.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.