Everyone has a story to tell, a lesson to teach and wisdom to share.

This sentiment holds true for members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska (OLLI at UNL), a community of individuals who have a common desire to stay mentally and physically engaged with the world and their community. One such member is Jim McLoughlin, an information technology professional who retired in 2017 from Fiserv Inc., a leading technology solutions provider in Lincoln.

Jim's story is a testament to the fulfillment of staying active and involved after retirement. With a career in information technology spanning several decades, Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the OLLI community. He understands the rapid advancements in technology and how it can be utilized to enhance our lives.

But Jim's journey doesn't end with his professional accomplishments. What sets him apart is his commitment to continuous learning and growth. After retiring, Jim could have easily settled into a life of leisure, but instead, he chose to pursue new interests and expand his horizons. Through friends, he discovered OLLI, a community that fosters intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning.

“I received the OLLI catalog and browsed through all the various subjects they were offering and found so many that interested me that I decided to join,” Jim said. “Upon joining, I learned about the various interest groups and found that those were something I had an interest in as well.”

Through his involvement with OLLI, Jim has embraced the opportunity to share his wisdom and experiences with others. He understands the value of engaging with like-minded individuals who have a thirst for knowledge. By participating in various courses and volunteer-led committees, Jim has not only enriched his own life but has also become a source of inspiration and guidance for his fellow OLLI members.

As a member-driven and member-led program, OLLI offers many opportunities to become actively involved as a volunteer. Jim serves as chair of the Membership Committee and as a representative on the OLLI Advisory Council. He developed the OLLI Ambassador Initiative, offering new and existing members the opportunity to be paired with an experienced OLLI member to get the most out of the OLLI program.

“I like helping others find joy in continuous learning,” said Jim. “The organization has such a diverse background, and it is fascinating to meet these interesting individuals.”

Jim's story is just one of many within the OLLI community. Each member has their own unique background, expertise and perspective to contribute. By actively participating in OLLI activities, they can stay connected with the world, both mentally and physically, while also forming meaningful connections within the community. OLLI provides a supportive and enriching environment for members to continue learning and connecting with others who share their passions.

The stories of OLLI members like Jim McLoughlin serve as a reminder that retirement does not mark the end of one's contribution to society. Instead, it represents a new chapter filled with opportunities for personal growth and sharing wisdom.

Registration for fall term 1 begins Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. The term runs from Aug. 28 through Oct. 10. An annual membership costs $75, which is good from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024. Course fees start at $10.

To learn more about OLLI at UNL, visit https://olli.unl.edu.