The Capital Jazz Society will continue its Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

The Monday Night Big Band will be directed by Nathan LeFeber. Students and community members are invited to sit in with the band.

The Big Band and smaller jazz ensembles alternate each week, featuring some of the best musicians from the Lincoln/Omaha area. The Summer Jazz Series will continue each Monday through Sept. 25.

Admission is free. For more information and updates, see the Capital Jazz Society page on Facebook.