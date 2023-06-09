It was just a get-acquainted lunch, but it turned into a lasting friendship.

I’d heard Jay Wilkinson talk about his company at a Rotary Business Networking Day in 2010, and invited him to lunch to learn more about his work at Firespring and some of what he shared about his business focus. As we talked over lunch, the conversation turned to favorite TED talks, which led Jay to ask if I’d seen the TEDx information on the TED website.

That casual question served to trigger my curiosity, which eventually led to producing more than 20 TEDxLincoln events in seven years. The talk that Jay shared at the very first event in 2011 went on to reach over a million people with his idea about the importance of a positive company culture.

Talk about company culture. If you know Jay and Firespring, no doubt you’ve seen or heard of the slide from the second floor to the company’s combination meeting/recreation/kitchen/cafeteria (they call it the hangout area or “firepit”) at the company headquarters in south Lincoln. Each morning at 11:11, you can be in the hangout area, and suddenly people will show up from all corners of the building, many making their entrance on the slide. Staff is there for 11 minutes while the “fire chiefs” take them through a quick update on what’s happening.

Wilkinson hails from North Platte, attended Doane University and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications. Launching the magazine Campus Connections as an undergraduate took him to New York City for a while, but as he put it, he returned to Nebraska where there’s “more grass than concrete.” That was when he established a franchise called Alpha Printing, which ultimately led to developing websites for printshops across the United States. That was in the mid ‘90s, when the academic-oriented internet turned into the World Wide Web and began to really reach into the business world. Wilkinson and his company were at the forefront.

It was an interesting twist of fate, because he had sought to raise money to expand, brought some venture capitalists into the picture and was pushed out of the picture. That was a challenging time in his life, but through challenges we often end up focused on what’s important. To Wilkinson, running an agency in Lincoln that catered to nonprofit organizations is important. So in 2007, he bought his company back from the venture capitalists and created Firespring, an agency that provides strategic guidance activated through creative, marketing, printing and technology solutions helping businesses and nonprofits.

Now, you’d think that a guy who has done what Wilkinson has done in and around Lincoln would have a good feel for what makes the city tick.

“Tawyna and I participated in the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series, and my mind was blown by what I learned about what services there are in Lincoln and things that needed attention,” Jay said. He added that becoming more aware of the community’s needs has helped the two of them focus their attention on Launch Leadership, the Foundry Coworking Space and the Do More Good conference.

It was Launch Leadership that started Wilkinson on his path to civic involvement when he was in high school. Today, the organization continues to prosper in its drive to help students from across Nebraska and beyond to challenge themselves, grow, and feel seen and heard.

“I was introverted when I was in high school, and Launch put me on a path to be a servant leader,” he said. He’s still passionate and is a big supporter of Launch.

A second focus for Wilkinson is The Foundry coworking space in downtown Lincoln. The building, at 14th and P streets, only blocks from the UNL campus, originally was home to the Cornerstone Printing operation run by Wilkinson. It is now the office home for organizations including Launch Leadership, Arc of Nebraska, Leadership Lincoln, Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company and Voices of Hope, along with many others.

A third area of priority is the Do More Good movement and conference. The organization focuses on helping companies evolve on their path to purpose while being a conscious capitalistic organization. Wilkinson wants Firespring to be a purpose-driven company. In 2014, Firespring was the first B Corporation in Nebraska, and that came after Wilkinson had advocated for the Nebraska Unicameral to pass legislation that made B Corporations possible in the state. A certified B Corporation is a company that seeks to meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance while, at the same time, making money for the owners.

Looking to Lincoln’s future, Wilkinson believes strongly that a convention center is needed.

“A quality place for people to meet will help bring people to Lincoln,” he said. “Once they’re here, we have a good chance of getting them to move here. And I think down the road, Lincoln will be recognized as a leading city and example of the way any good city would want to be.”

Wilkinson went on to note that it’s challenging for citizens to work together, and when we work together, good things can happen. Jay Wilkinson, working together with a broad cross section of Lincoln for causes and leading a purpose-driven company, all make for a positive impact.