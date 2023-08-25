With the season opener forthcoming next week, listening to a little perspective from a two-time national champion and Husker football great can get the blood rush going and the heart pumping for some college football, Nebraska style.

Former Husker linebacker Jay Foreman made his debut visit Monday to discuss football and other things with Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

Foreman didn’t want to dwell on the past but chose instead to look forward to the future of Nebraska football as it enters a brand new chapter of promising pigskin probabilities under new head coach Matt Rhule.

“I’d rather talk about what Matt’s doing well. One thing I’ve been impressed about Matt Rhule is he’s a football junkie, legit,” said Foreman, whose Huskers won national titles in 1995 and 1997 with him playing under Tom Osborne’s tutelage. “There’s not a day that he (Rhule) doesn’t think about football. He’s very detailed. When you walk into one of his practices, it feels like football, it does. Practices are very organized, very physical, but that bodes well.

“He has a lot of energy, and it’s not fake energy. He has an energy and a passion and the confidence to make Nebraska a lot better. He holds the kids accountable, not because he wants to be an authoritative figure, but he knows right from wrong, and that will make them better football players and young men. And I think it’s only a matter of time to make them successful.”

Foreman figured he is about the same age as Rhule, around 47 or 48. But he said that when speaking with him, Rhule seemed a little bit older and wiser with his broad knowledge of football, and that he does not miss a beat.

“I’m excited to see what they do here in a couple of weeks,” said Foreman, who played eight years in the NFL after being picked in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 1999. “I think they’re (Huskers) going to be competitive. I think you’re going to see tangible results. I think Trev (Alberts) made a good choice for coach. Every day is a work day.”

Speaking of hard work and every day, Foreman is no stranger to the Midwest work ethic. He believes that if you want to be successful, you have to put in the time and necessary effort to make your dreams come true.

“There is one thing I’ve realized about sports, and sometimes it’s just about life in general because it can be the same,” said Foreman, who gleaned his hard-minded work ethic from his father Chuck Foreman, another eight-year career player in the NFL and five-time Pro Bowler. “Sports sucks. It does. If you want to be good at sports or you want to be good at your business or job, it sucks because you have to make a tremendous amount of sacrifice.

“But losing isn’t fun either. So, at the end of the day, if you want to be successful, you’re working 365-24-7, which is an everyday process. Sports sucks whether you win or lose, so why not be on the winning end and put in a little more time? Why not embrace it? It’s that simple.”

Foreman shared that fear of failure has always been a driving force in his life since he came to Lincoln to play football and earn his college degree in business administration at UNL in 3 ½ years. He said his father was sold on the academic foundation that Jay would be gaining at Nebraska. Foreman said his father had two rules: “You’d better graduate with a real degree, and don’t make me come back down here to see you unless it’s for a game or to see you graduate.”

Besides playing for the Bills, Foreman played for the Houston Texans and the New York Giants before finishing his career with the 49ers in 2006. He said after leaving San Francisco, he was destined to return to the Midwest. He currently does a radio talk show in the afternoon for 93.7 the Ticket, which will soon be relocating to downtown Lincoln at 11th and O streets. And choosing Nebraska for college has paid dividends for him in many respects.

“It’s probably the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about Nebraska, and hopefully Nebraska (football) gets back to being respectable and where they should be, because there’s a lot of great things in Nebraska and a lot of great people.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.