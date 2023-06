Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 10, to find garage sale deals across two Lincoln neighborhoods – Indian Village and Irvingdale.

Bargain hunters can peruse more than 30 garage sales from Ninth to 20th streets between South Street and Nebraska Parkway.

Find a map and addresses of participating sellers on the Indian Village Facebook page and website, IndianVillageNA.com.

The event will take place rain or shine with most sellers open between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.