Members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team have been helping build homes for two local families for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln.

The athletes have volunteered on the job sites on Saturdays in June, doing various construction projects such as trimming and installing siding.

Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule has often mentioned his desire for his players to be well-rounded individuals who give it their all, not only on the football field but in the communities they live in.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Husker Athletics,” said Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln CEO Josh Hanshaw. “It’s so inspiring to see the players we root for on TV work alongside our volunteers to make a real difference in the lives of Lincoln families.”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 200 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.