Humanities Nebraska (HN) has announced recipients of its spring educator grants, supporting 30 projects and helping dozens of teachers reach thousands of Nebraska students.

"The purpose of the grants is to help celebrate Humanities Nebraska's 50th anniversary in 2023 and to spark the next 50 years of humanities learning, programming and exchange of ideas," said HN spokesperson SheriLynne Hansen.

Grant recipients from Lincoln are:

- Emily Brown, University of Nebraska State Museum, Dingelhopper Dilemma – Learning to Research;

- Chi Bui, Rousseau Elementary School, Celebrating Students’ Heritage and Multiculturalism;

- Allix Catlett, Park Middle School, Scholastic Magazine Subscription;

- Deena Curtis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County, Park Middle School Photo Voice, Multicultural Night at North Star High School, Multicultural Night at Northwest High School;

- Carol Flora, Lincoln High School, Native American Studies;

- Sarah McMaster, Family Service Lincoln, Spring Break Camp: Exploring Humanities Through the Arts;

- Terri Schilmoeller, St. Teresa, Music of Asia Experience; and

- Rose Walsh, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, Social Emotional Literature Project.

A second round of applications for a limited number of $1,000 educator grants are due Sept. 1.

Grants are available to full-time educators and can be used for expenses including, but not limited to, tools and materials for humanities projects, professional development opportunities in the humanities, humanities speaker fees and humanities field trips. No matching funds are required.

Educators may apply through any Nebraska organization that educates students within the pre-K through grade 12 age range. Priority may be given to underserved schools based on geographic location, economic conditions, ethnic background and disability.

For complete details and access to the grant application, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/edugrant.