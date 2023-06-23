The fifth annual Hub & Soul music series will begin its once-a-month outdoor concerts Friday, June 30, at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

Presented by Cornhusker Bank, Hub & Soul will take place on the final Friday of each month, June through September, from 6-9 p.m. at the Union Plaza Amphitheater next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center. This free community event started in 2019.

“We are excited about our fifth annual Hub & Soul series, which gives our community a unique opportunity to enjoy local music and local food in one of Lincoln’s largest and most beautiful parks,” said Randy Gordon, executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

The 2023 series will present a variety of music genres. The Wondermonds and A Ferocious Jungle Cat will open the series on Friday. A full lineup can be found at www.hubandsoul.com.

The Hub Café will offer grilled food features, local craft beer and other beverages for purchase. There will also be food trucks along 21st Street between P and Q streets for each event.

Donations collected at the gate will help raise funds for the Great Plains Trails Network, which supports our trails system in Lincoln.

For more information, visit www.hubandsoul.com.