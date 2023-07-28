There’s a lot of new faces on the Husker men’s basketball team this year, which has become a typical churn for all of college basketball with the advent of NIL and the transfer portal. So, head coach Fred Hoiberg will be taking advantage of 10 extra practices with his team as they take a 10-day tour through the finer stops in Spain starting this weekend.

Assistant coach Adam Howard discussed the Spain trip and a lot more Husker basketball happenings with Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel on Monday, July 17.

“Ten days this summer we’re taking a foreign tour going to Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid. We’ll play three games,” said Howard, the second-year assistant for Nebraska whose priority in coaching is tough, tenacious defense. “It allows us to have 10 additional practices. That’s kind of why people do these trips and you can only do it every four years. Our summer access is for only eight weeks and four hours a day. It’s been great to get some of the new guys into our system.”

Howard delighted in describing some of the new names on the team, which are beholden with talent, size and a knack for hard work. He said the summer has been a great use of the athletes’ time to build good habits, which are needed to create working margins that are important to ensure competitive character, like taking good care of their bodies for the long, physical season in the Big Ten.

One of the new guys on the team is not a new face to Lincoln. Josiah Allick is a six-foot-eight, 240-pound senior transfer from New Mexico and was an all-city star out of Lincoln North Star High School. Howard said Allick is all about winning, has a great motor, plays very tough, plays extremely hard and is very skilled and athletic. Then he turned his attention toward another big-man transfer.

“Rienk Mast is the kid we got from Bradley University,” said Howard, who walked on to play college basketball at Western Kentucky in his college days. “We’re probably as excited about him as anybody in the front court. He’s a playmaker playing at the four or five (spot). He’s six-foot-nine and shoots at 37% from the three range. He’s similar to Derrick (Walker) in the way he moves with fluidity in his game. But he’s a lot better shooter than Derrick, and he led the Missouri Valley in rebounding.”

Another front court player that grabbed Howard’s attention is a six-foot-eight transfer from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Howard said Brice Williams was selected to the first team last year on the all-USA Conference basketball team and has really impressed the NU coaches with his size and maturity. He said Williams also shot 40% from three-point range last season for the 49ers, and coaches anticipate him starting for the team this season on the perimeter.

Staying in the back court, Howard envisions Ahron Ulis, a six-foot-three guard transfer out of Iowa who played in 27 games for the Hawkeyes last season, being a primary ball handler for the Huskers this season. Howard added that he is a very coachable player who will be a junior.

Despite working with this new talented roster and launching the summer tour of Spain, the Huskers will begin playing this weekend across the pond with five players being out of action. Allick, Sam Hoiberg and Blaise Keita are being held out of the three games in Spain due to injuries. And, Mast and Keisei Tominaga will not be joining the team in their travels as both will be playing for their national teams. Mast is with the team from the Netherlands and Tominaga is with the Japanese team.

However, there was another addition to the team this week as Matar Diop signed with the Huskers. The six-foot-nine freshman with a seven-foot-three wingspan joins the team adding some much-needed size to the roster, but will also not be making the trip to Spain with the team.

Coming from the bluegrass state, Howard lives and breathes basketball and is fulfilling a lifetime dream of coaching his favorite sport. He understands his roots in Kentucky and understands the deep roots in Nebraska.

“In Kentucky, basketball is kind of a big deal, similar to football here in the state of Nebraska,” said Howard, who hails from a city on the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky. “Just coming from a community where basketball is very important and coming from a winning tradition is the reason why I wanted to get into coaching. I had great mentors and great coaches in Kentucky along the way.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.