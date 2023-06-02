Cats are often thought to be independent creatures that like to keep to themselves, but just like humans, they can become bored. It's essential to recognize the signs of boredom in your feline friend and take steps to alleviate it.

Signs of boredom in cats

Cats that are bored may display a variety of signs that they are not getting enough stimulation or engagement. Here are some of the most common indicators that your cat is bored:

● Destructive behavior – Bored cats may resort to destructive behavior such as scratching furniture or chewing on inappropriate items.

● Overeating – A bored cat may eat more than usual, leading to weight gain.

● Excessive sleeping – While cats are known for their love of sleep, a bored cat may sleep excessively.

● Attention-seeking behavior – If your cat is craving attention and not getting enough stimulation, it may follow you around the house or meow incessantly.

● Aggression – A bored cat may exhibit aggressive behavior toward other cats, pets or even their owners.

What to do about a bored cat

If your cat is showing signs of boredom, there are several things you can do to help alleviate it and provide your cat with more stimulation.

● Provide toys – One of the best ways to keep your cat engaged and stimulated is to provide it with toys. Interactive toys, such as puzzle feeders, or toys that require your cat to use its hunting instincts are great options.

● Create a safe space – Cats love having their own space to retreat to, so create a safe area for them with a cozy bed, scratching post and toys.

● Spend time with them – Spending quality time with your cat is essential to keeping it mentally stimulated. Play with it, cuddle it, or simply sit and watch it explore its environment.

● Create a cat-friendly environment – Make sure your home is cat-friendly by providing ample space for it to explore, plenty of windows to look out of, and comfortable spots for it to lounge.

● Consider adopting a companion – If your cat is alone for long periods, consider adopting another cat to keep it company. Just be sure to introduce them slowly to avoid any conflicts.

Boredom in cats is a common problem that can lead to unwanted behaviors. By recognizing the signs of boredom and taking steps to provide your cat with the stimulation it needs, you can help keep your cat happy and healthy.

Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. Volunteers are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.