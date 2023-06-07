AARP Nebraska, the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have joined together to coordinate a holistic wellness event during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month to equip Nebraskans with new tools to help both their brains and their bank accounts.

“A Morning for Your Mind and Your Money” will take place Wednesday, June 14, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Southeast Community College’s Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center. The event will feature researchers from University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Brain, Biology and Behavior, Aging Partners, and representatives from the three partnering organizations.

All attendees will receive a takeaway bag and a first-of-its-kind experience.

“We have a tendency to associate being healthy with simply not having a disease or an illness,” said Josh Planos, BBB vice president of communications and PR. “There is connective tissue in many areas of our lives, and these variables all have a profound impact on our overall quality of life. AARP Nebraska, Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter and BBB are teaming up to provide an innovative program that will provide attendees with the latest information on everything from scam prevention and awareness to neural research.”

Breakfast and check-in are set for 8:30-9 a.m.

In the first session, Planos will lead an interactive game known as “Scambusters,” which will teach attendees about the scam trends monitored at the state, regional and national levels. The game will provide attendees with information to protect themselves as scam activity skyrockets in the state.

A healthy brain activity break presented by Aging Partners will follow.

The second session will feature the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter and its “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” educational program, which touches on everything from the importance of quality sleep to smoke-free environments to mental health breaks. Later, researchers from UNMC and UNL will present the latest updates in their respective fields.

“At its core, this is a wellness event that we’ve created to benefit the public,” said Julie Chytil, Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter director of programs. “Holistic wellness is something that should be top of mind for all of us. And we see it as a series of conversations that can help individuals identify potential health risks and take proactive measures to avoid the development of chronic health conditions. We’re excited to partner with these organizations to bring this opportunity to the communities we serve.”

Although the event is free, registration is required at bit.ly/3Atfqod. For more information, email nebraskainfo@alz.org.