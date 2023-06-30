Matt Heimes, speech and debate coach at Lincoln Southwest High School, was inducted into the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Hall of Fame June 11 at the 2023 National Speech & Debate Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.

Heimes is an exemplary teacher and coach who has spent over 30 years coaching forensics. In his early career, he started two NSDA chapters in rural Nebraska before moving to Lincoln Southwest to help open the school and start its chapter in 2002. Since then, he has built the program into one of the top 100 programs in the country.

Competitively, Heimes has qualified 365 students to nationals and coached over 20 national finalists, including the 2022 NSDA Expository national champion. On the state level, his teams in South Platte, Wauneta-Palisade and Lincoln Southwest have won district and state team championships.

In addition to competitive success, Heimes leads by example through service to the local, state and national forensic community. He has served on the Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association board for 25 years, advocating to update practices to reflect the values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Heimes coaches his students tirelessly, not only developing their communication skills but teaching them to be well-rounded, responsible citizens beyond high school. When his team, and eventually others in Nebraska, were confronted with districts cutting national travel, Heimes worked tirelessly to find a solution – not only for his own team, but for the state – so all Nebraska students have the chance to have their voices heard.

Induction into the NSDA Hall of Fame is the highest honor available to speech and debate coaches.

For more information about the Hall of Fame, see www.speechanddebate.org/hall-of-fame.