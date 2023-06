The state of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County. Bluestem Lake remains on alert for the second consecutive week.

Samples taken earlier this week at Bluestem Lake measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. Individuals can still use public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 55 public lake sites since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy's website, http://dee.ne.gov/. The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. HAB may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so the public should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.

To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, go to https://deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw.