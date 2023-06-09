Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln’s Women Build campaign wrapped up on May 31 exceeding the original $50,000 goal. Starting in September, Habitat recruited 50 women from across Lincoln who were able to raise $65,100 to help build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing.

As a part of their commitment to the Women Build campaign, the women builders also had an opportunity to volunteer on the job site, learning new skills to put toward building the homes. The volunteers put up siding, installed insulation and framing, and painted homes for three families in Lincoln and will be signing up to work on additional homes this summer.

The campaign also featured a series of Women Build workshops at Nebraska Innovation Studio where women learned how to build furniture. Proceeds from the classes went toward the overall campaign total.

Community support for this initiative came from supporting sponsors Ameritas and the Lincoln Journal Star. Additional support came from Integrity Group Lincoln, Pharmacy Solutions, Union Bank and Trust, Home Real Estate, Home Builders Association, Mead Lumber, Eleanor Creative and Hausmann Construction.

“As women, we often are so busy taking care of our own families and focusing on our own careers that we forget to take time and give back,” said LaCresha Brooks, development specialist at Habitat. “That is what ‘the power of she’ is all about.”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 200 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.