Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will open the window for applications for the homeownership program Monday, Aug. 14, continuing through Friday, Sept. 1.

Prospective homeowners are encouraged to stop by the Habitat offices at 4615 Orchard St. to pick up an application at that time. Applications can also be downloaded at LincolnHabitat.org.

While it may be a popular misconception, Habitat for Humanity does not give homes away to families for free. Qualified homebuyers are able to purchase homes through a combination of “sweat equity” and a low-cost, affordable mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. This allows families to invest in their futures and in their communities and begin to build generational wealth.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. An affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the local organization was established in 1988 by community members, faith leaders and city officials to address the need for affordable housing. For more information, see LincolnHabitat.org.